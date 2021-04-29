Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ronnie Darroch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $161,960.00.

Plexus stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.50. The company had a trading volume of 101,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.61. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Plexus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

