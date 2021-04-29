Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells $37,278.85 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $37,278.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,133,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $83,374.50.

On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,600.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $65,902.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94.

On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $242,401.95.

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $128,023.56.

On Friday, March 26th, Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $676,782.65.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $106,983.28.

On Monday, March 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $171,400.78.

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $182,666.00.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $114.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

