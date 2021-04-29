Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.79, for a total transaction of $198,395.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $179,850.00.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $425.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.75 and its 200-day moving average is $368.65. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DexCom by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in DexCom by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 620,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,282,000 after acquiring an additional 131,724 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

