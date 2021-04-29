Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells 2,123 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director William Scott Martin sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Scott Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $174,775.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $342,650.00.

On Monday, March 8th, William Scott Martin sold 7,500 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $541,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00.

Shares of BANF traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.34. 1,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.96. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

