Insider Buying: Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) Insider Buys 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) insider Robert (Rob) Brierley bought 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$650,000.00 ($464,285.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About Fenix Resources

Fenix Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Iron Ridge project located in Perth. It also explores for vanadium and manganese deposits. The company was formerly known as Emergent Resources Limited.

