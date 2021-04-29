Insider Buying: Baker Steel Resources Trust (LON:BSRT) Insider Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

Baker Steel Resources Trust (LON:BSRT) insider David Staples purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £32,200 ($42,069.51).

Shares of LON BSRT opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.18) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.73. Baker Steel Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49.25 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92 ($1.20).

Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd. is a fund of Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP.

