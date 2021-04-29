Insider Buying: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Director Purchases $129,652.21 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RCUS opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

