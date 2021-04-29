Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post $41.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.50 million and the lowest is $40.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $21.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $185.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $227.45 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $290.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.85 million.

Several research firms recently commented on IIPR. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 87,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,806 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $184.81. 128,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,027. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.73 and a 200 day moving average of $174.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.47%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

