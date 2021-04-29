Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.30 Million

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post $41.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.50 million and the lowest is $40.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $21.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $185.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $227.45 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $290.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.85 million.

Several research firms recently commented on IIPR. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 87,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,806 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $184.81. 128,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,027. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.73 and a 200 day moving average of $174.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.47%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.