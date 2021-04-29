Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $18.31 on Monday. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Research analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

