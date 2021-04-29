Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.44

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.44 and last traded at $93.28, with a volume of 214204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Get Ingredion alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.