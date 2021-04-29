Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

NYSE NGVT traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.85. 408,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,261. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.19. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $79.68.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.17.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

