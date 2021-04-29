Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IR stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.94. 3,504,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,290. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.37 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.