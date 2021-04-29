Infinitecoin (IFC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.87 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $38.87 million and approximately $1,429.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 81% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

