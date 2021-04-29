Infinite Graphics (OTCMKTS:INFG) vs. ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Infinite Graphics (OTCMKTS:INFG) and ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Infinite Graphics and ARC Document Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Graphics 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Document Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infinite Graphics and ARC Document Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Graphics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ARC Document Solutions $382.42 million 0.26 $3.02 million N/A N/A

ARC Document Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Infinite Graphics.

Dividends

Infinite Graphics pays an annual dividend of $1,600.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 179.8%. ARC Document Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ARC Document Solutions has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Infinite Graphics has a beta of -294.89, meaning that its stock price is 29,589% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Document Solutions has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Graphics and ARC Document Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Graphics N/A N/A N/A ARC Document Solutions 1.81% 4.49% 1.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of ARC Document Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Infinite Graphics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of ARC Document Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARC Document Solutions beats Infinite Graphics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinite Graphics

Infinite Graphics Incorporated, a precision imaging engineering company, provides imaging software solutions, and imaging and patterning services. It offers photomask products and services, including standard and custom reticles, as well as other high-precision optical patterns; medium area masks; masters and copies; aligner masks; large area masks; grayscale lithography for photomask production; ablation masks with substrates and coatings; and cleaning and repair services comprising ablation and addition of chrome, aluminum, copper, and other coatings, as well as repair and cleaning services, such as evaluation of the supplied substrate with manual or automated inspection. The company also provides phototooling services; 3D and sculpted patterning solutions, including NanoSculpt 3D Solution Suite; software products, which consist of Gen Stencil, Phototooling Toolbox, ParCAM, EXT, CheckMate, FirePlot, and RIP/OEM software products; and patterned products. Its solutions find applications in MEMS, semiconductor packaging, optical, ablation, life sciences, solar, metrology, and graphics software industries. Infinite Graphics Incorporated was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc., a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information. The company also resells printing, imaging, and related equipment primarily to architectural, engineering, and construction firms, as well as provides ancillary services, such as equipment service and maintenance; and offers specialized color printing comprising color printing, finishing and assembly of graphic materials for regional and national retailers, franchises, marketing departments, theme parks, and cultural institutions. In addition, it develops and offers Web-based document management applications, such as SKYSITE, Abacus, and ARC Print that facilitates project collaboration, manage print networks, track equipment fleets, create and maintain project document archives, and other document and content management tasks. Further, the company operates 148 offsite service centers that provides its customers with project-related printing of construction documents. It serves senior management teams, IT and procurement departments, project architects, engineers, general contractors, facilities managers, and marketing managers, as well as retail, technology, educational, hospitality, and public utilities. The company was formerly known as American Reprographics Company and changed its name to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. in 2012. The company was founded in 1960 is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

