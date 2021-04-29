INDUS (ETR:INH) Trading Down 0.8%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €35.20 ($41.41) and last traded at €35.40 ($41.65). 7,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.70 ($42.00).

INH has been the topic of several research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get INDUS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.