IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) is Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for 2.3% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.73% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 70,575 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.04. 1,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,154. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $32.76.

