Independent Investors Inc. Takes $1.35 Million Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,229,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $448,000.

NYSE PCT opened at $27.18 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $35.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

