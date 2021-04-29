Independent Investors Inc. Has $9.27 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Independent Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.5% of Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $222.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.03 and a 200 day moving average of $204.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.