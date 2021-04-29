Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $510.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

