Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $66.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.10, but opened at $54.80. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Impinj shares last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 4,511 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,405. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

