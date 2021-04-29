Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Impinj updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.080–0.020 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-(0.02) EPS.

PI traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.10. 200,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,733. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. Impinj has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $79.05.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock worth $1,880,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

