ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Short Interest Up 386.5% in April

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 386.5% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,927,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter worth $237,000.

NASDAQ:IPA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,812. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $33.34.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

