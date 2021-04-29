IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

Shares of IMAX opened at $22.18 on Thursday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,182,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

