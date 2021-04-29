IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.73 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 9,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 999,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

IMAX has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.49.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IMAX by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $16,434,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $10,079,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $8,214,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 440,683 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Company Profile (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

