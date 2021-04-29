ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ICUI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ ICUI traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.49. 57,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.35. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $229.84.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $2,016,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,937,542.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $11,560,735 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

