Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 76 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7,939.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,531,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,288.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,143.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,138.67. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $595.03 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 820.90, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,644.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.76.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

