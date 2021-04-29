Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in BlackLine by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $120.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.58 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.51.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,093 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,802. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.18.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

