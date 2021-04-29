Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $748,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

NYSE:T opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $220.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

