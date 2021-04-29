Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 326.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.76 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76.

