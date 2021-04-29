Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Several analysts have commented on UL shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $56.79 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

