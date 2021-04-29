ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Announces Earnings Results

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%.

ICLR stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $216.13. 604,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,828. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $145.11 and a 12-month high of $223.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.10.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

