IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,855,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $407.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $389.14 and its 200 day moving average is $366.44. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $414.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.85.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

