IBM Retirement Fund Sells 645 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $106.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average is $100.34. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.28. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

