IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,891 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INVH opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.