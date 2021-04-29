IBM Retirement Fund Sells 186 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.17.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $323.41 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.05 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.93 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,759 shares of company stock worth $19,901,042. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.