IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

