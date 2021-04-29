IBM Retirement Fund Has $727,000 Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after purchasing an additional 670,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of International Paper by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP opened at $57.66 on Thursday. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

