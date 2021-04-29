Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $86,036.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ GH opened at $164.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.75. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.41 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 0.57.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
