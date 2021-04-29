Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $86,036.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ GH opened at $164.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.75. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.41 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

