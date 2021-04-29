Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Sells 30,233 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 30,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $122,141.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $763,448.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $152,209.26.

On Thursday, April 8th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $637,210.32.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $102,349.04.

Shares of HYMC opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,427,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $2,758,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.