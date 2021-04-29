HUSD (HUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $850.55 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $700.39 million and approximately $850.55 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00067878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00077927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.77 or 0.00829611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00098287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001588 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 700,952,574 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

