Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HURN. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

