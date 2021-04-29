Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $480.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.19.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $444.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,159. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $420.13 and its 200-day moving average is $409.73. Humana has a 52 week low of $364.77 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,797,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Humana by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Humana by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

