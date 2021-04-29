Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $225,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $48.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.