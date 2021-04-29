Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.