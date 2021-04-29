Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $704,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $230.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.72. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $231.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

