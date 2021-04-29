Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of TD opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $69.06.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

