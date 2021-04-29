Hudock Inc. Trims Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Hudock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 103,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

IDV opened at $32.69 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

