Hudock Inc. Sells 3,701 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hudock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 64.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,988,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

