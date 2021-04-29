Hudock Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,128,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 98,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,223,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.