Hudock Inc. Has $163,000 Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $106,033,000 after purchasing an additional 376,013 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $3,520,000. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.